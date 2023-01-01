Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2023

Required:

We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.

For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2023

Required:

We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.



Contact:

Email

or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band