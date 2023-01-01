                 

Positions Vacant

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2023

Required:
We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2023

Required:
We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.

Contact:
Email
or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band
What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

October 13 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Long Melford Silver Band

October 13 • Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk working with newly appointed MD Frankie Ayers. We undertake a healthy number of engagements each year.

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

