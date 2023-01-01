1 to 2 of 2
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 13-Oct-2023
Required:
We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.
Contact:
Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 16-Sep-2023
Required:
We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.
Contact:
Email
or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band