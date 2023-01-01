Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Olney Brass

Posted: 14-Oct-2023

Required:

We currently require an Eb BASS, although other players are very much welcome too. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under the direction of MD Philip Devine.



Contact:

For more details or to apply please email: .

Why not check out our website: www.olneybrass.co.uk or find out more about the band via our social media pages: Instagram/Facebook/X(Twitter).



Olney Brass

Posted: 14-Oct-2023

Required:

We require Cornets; particularly SOPRANO CORNET and REPIANO CORNET to strengthen our ranks, although other players are welcome. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under



Contact:

For more details or to apply please email: .

Why not check out our website: www.olneybrass.co.uk or find out more about the band via our social media pages: Instagram/Facebook/X(Twitter).

