Olney Brass

Posted: 14-Oct-2023

Required:
We currently require an Eb BASS, although other players are very much welcome too. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under the direction of MD Philip Devine.

Contact:
For more details or to apply please email: .
Why not check out our website: www.olneybrass.co.uk or find out more about the band via our social media pages: Instagram/Facebook/X(Twitter).

