Olney Brass
Posted: 14-Oct-2023
Required:
We currently require an Eb BASS, although other players are very much welcome too. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under the direction of MD Philip Devine.
For more details or to apply please email:
www.olneybrass.co.uk
Olney Brass
Posted: 14-Oct-2023
Required:
We require Cornets; particularly SOPRANO CORNET and REPIANO CORNET to strengthen our ranks, although other players are welcome. We are a London & Southern Counties Region 2nd section band. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings in Newport Pagnell, under
For more details or to apply please email:
www.olneybrass.co.uk