PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

Posted: 16-Oct-2023

Required:
We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. have had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6

Contact:
Contact Vicky on 07738006078

  PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

Posted: 11-Oct-2023

Required:
We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. Weâ€™ve had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6

Contact:
Contact Vicky on 07738006078

  PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS
