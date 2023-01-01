1 to 2 of 2
PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS
Posted: 11-Oct-2023
Required:
We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. Weâ€™ve had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6
Contact:
Contact Vicky on 07738006078