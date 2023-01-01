Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

Posted: 16-Oct-2023

Required:

We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. have had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6



Contact:

Contact Vicky on 07738006078

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

Posted: 11-Oct-2023

Required:

We have an exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join our B band. Weâ€™ve had a great year in 2023, coming 7th at the North West Area, first time in 1st section in the bands history. Rehearsal Sunday evenings 6.30 to 8.30pm. Close to Junction 26 M6



Contact:

Contact Vicky on 07738006078