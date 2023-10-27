                 

Positions Vacant

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2023

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band invites applications for an Associate Musical Director to join our conducting team comprising MD Paul Filby and Associate MD Matt Brown. The ideal candidate will be organised, motivated and have experience of top-flight banding.

Contact:
This is an exciting opportunity to work with East Anglia's premier brass band. We have a dedicated team and enjoy well-attended rehearsals on Wednesday evenings. Please contact Matthew Waterson on: | Deadline 27/10/23.

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2023

Required:
*Eb / Bb Bass Vacancy* Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented Eb or Bb Bass player to complete our team. This is an exciting opportunity to join East Anglia`s premier brass band following our recent success at Bolsover Contest.

Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, and have a balanced workload of concerts and contests — including Whit Friday and the Spring Festival. To apply, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band
