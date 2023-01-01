1 to 3 of 3
Hade Edge Band
Posted: 19-Oct-2023
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint a Principal cornet. We are a friendly 1st section band, we have a modern purpose built bandroom. Rehearsals in the bandroom on Greave Road, Holmfirth are on a Tuesdayband Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm.
Contact:
Please phone our conductor, Lewis Bettles in confidence on 07740 037892 or call in the bandroom on rehearsal nights, you will be very welcome.
Hade Edge Band
Posted: 19-Oct-2023
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint an assistant Principal cornet. We are a friendly 1st section, we have a modern purpose built bandroom with excellent facilities. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday evening at 8 pm.
Contact:
Please phone our conductor Lewis Bettles on 07740 037892 in confidence for further details of call in the bandroom on a rehearsal night
Hade Edge Band
Posted: 8-Oct-2023
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly first section band, we rehearse in a fantastic purpose built bandroom, on the outskirts of Holmfirth. Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm.
Contact:
Please call our conductor, Lewis Bettles on 07740 037892 for further details or call in at the bandroom on Greave Road, Hade Edge on rehearsal nights, you will be made very welcome.