Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2023

Required:

Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint a Principal cornet. We are a friendly 1st section band, we have a modern purpose built bandroom. Rehearsals in the bandroom on Greave Road, Holmfirth are on a Tuesdayband Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm.



Contact:

Please phone our conductor, Lewis Bettles in confidence on 07740 037892 or call in the bandroom on rehearsal nights, you will be very welcome.

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2023

Required:

Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint an assistant Principal cornet. We are a friendly 1st section, we have a modern purpose built bandroom with excellent facilities. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday evening at 8 pm.



Contact:

Please phone our conductor Lewis Bettles on 07740 037892 in confidence for further details of call in the bandroom on a rehearsal night

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2023

Required:

Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly first section band, we rehearse in a fantastic purpose built bandroom, on the outskirts of Holmfirth. Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm.



Contact:

Please call our conductor, Lewis Bettles on 07740 037892 for further details or call in at the bandroom on Greave Road, Hade Edge on rehearsal nights, you will be made very welcome.