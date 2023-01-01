Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 20-Oct-2023

Required:

Wantage Band are looking for a new Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie Hindson as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band.



Contact:

Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.

wantage silver band

Posted: 20-Oct-2023

Required:

Wantage Band are looking for a first class player to fill their Solo Euphonium vacancy. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!



Contact:

Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.

wantage silver band

Posted: 12-Oct-2023

Required:

Wantage Band are looking for a Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie on Solo Baritone as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!



Contact:

Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.