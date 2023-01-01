1 to 3 of 3
wantage silver band
Posted: 20-Oct-2023
Required:
Wantage Band are looking for a new Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie Hindson as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band.
Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.
Wantage Band are looking for a first class player to fill their Solo Euphonium vacancy. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.
Wantage Band are looking for a Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. The band would like to thank Eddie on Solo Baritone as he leaves to focus on his A Levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for an accomplished player wanting to play in a fantastic band!
Rehearsals on Wednesdays 8pm and Sundays 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR led by MD Chris King. Email in confidence for more info and to arrange an audition.