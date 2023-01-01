1 to 2 of 2
Boarshurst Silver Band
Posted: 20-Oct-2023
Required:
Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughout the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.
Contact:
Applications in strictest confidence.
Email : secretary @boarshurstband.co.uk
Phone : Linda 07868 721269
Or Facebook private message
