Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2023

Required:

Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughout the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.



Contact:

Applications in strictest confidence.

Email : secretary @boarshurstband.co.uk

Phone : Linda 07868 721269

Or Facebook private message



Boarshurst Silver Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2023

Required:

Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughout the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.



Contact:

Applications in strictest confidence.

Email :

Phone : Linda 07868 721269

Or Facebook private message