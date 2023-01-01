1 to 3 of 3
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 21-Oct-2023
Required:
Eb or Bb Bass : We are currently looking for an additional bass player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.
Contact:
Please contact us via the below channels:
Email:
Website: https://www.lutonbrassband.com/contact-us
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 21-Oct-2023
Required:
Baritone: We are currently looking for an additional baritone player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.
Contact:
Please contact us via the below channels:
Email:
Website: https://www.lutonbrassband.com/contact-us
Luton Brass Band
Posted: 21-Oct-2023
Required:
Cornet - Seat Negotiable: We are currently looking for an additional cornet player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.
Contact:
Please contact us via the below channels:
Email:
Website: https://www.lutonbrassband.com/contact-us