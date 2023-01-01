Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 21-Oct-2023

Required:

Eb or Bb Bass : We are currently looking for an additional bass player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.



Contact:

Please contact us via the below channels:

Email:

Website: https:/­­/­­www.lutonbrassband.com/­­contact-us

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 21-Oct-2023

Required:

Baritone: We are currently looking for an additional baritone player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.



Contact:

Please contact us via the below channels:

Email:

Website: https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us

Luton Brass Band

Posted: 21-Oct-2023

Required:

Cornet - Seat Negotiable: We are currently looking for an additional cornet player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.



Contact:

Please contact us via the below channels:

Email:

Website: https:/­/­www.lutonbrassband.com/­contact-us