                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 22-Oct-2023

Required:
Littleport Band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, BBb Bass & cornet (pos negotiable) We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own band room.

Contact:
Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Littleport Brass Band

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2023

Required:
Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Horn & BBb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

Contact:
Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Littleport Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Playhouse 2 Theatre Shaw Oldham

Friday 20 October • 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 21 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greater Manchester RAFAC Wing Band (Poppy Appeal)

Sunday 22 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Littleport Brass Band

October 22 • Littleport Band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, BBb Bass & cornet (pos negotiable) We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own band room.

Uppermill Band

October 21 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Luton Brass Band

October 21 • Eb or Bb Bass : . We are currently looking for an additional bass player to join the section. We are a non contesting community band and all abilities are welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top