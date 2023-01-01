Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 22-Oct-2023

Required:

Littleport Band have vacancies for 2nd Horn, BBb Bass & cornet (pos negotiable) We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own band room.



Contact:

Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2023

Required:

Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Horn & BBb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.



Contact:

Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

