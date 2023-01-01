                 

*
Positions Vacant

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 22-Oct-2023

Required:
It's an exciting time to join the West Midlands Police Brass Band. We are looking to recruit committed and competent players to fill the following seats: Percussion (kit & tuned), Cornet (front or back row), BBb Bass.

Contact:
Wednesday rehearsals 19:30-21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham.
Contact MD Steve Pritchard-Jones, via email in the first instance:
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2023

Required:
It's an exciting time to join the WM Police Band as we start a new era with new MD Steve Pritchard-Jones. Steve is looking to recruit committed and competent players to fill the following seats: Percussionist (kit), 2 Cornets (front/back row), Euph/Bari.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Wednesday evenings 7.30 — 9.30 pm at Chelmsley Wood Police Station in Birmingham.
Contact Steve, via email in the first instance:
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
