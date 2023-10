Epping Forest Band October 26 • We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Corby Silver Band October 25 • We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.

Chinnor Silver October 24 • Following on from our appearance at the National Finals, Chinnor Silver need to fill the following seats, Bass(Bb or Eb), Bass trombone and Repiano Cornet. We rehearse on. Wednesday evenings in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks

