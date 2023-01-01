1 to 2 of 2
The Marple Band
Posted: 24-Oct-2023
Required:
Looking for a change of scene? Marple Band are a 2nd Section friendly group of musicians who are seeking Front & Back Row Cornets, Bb Bass, 2nd Baritone & Tuned Percussion players to join our successful band.
Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.
