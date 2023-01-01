Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Oct-2023

Required:

Following on from our appearance at the National Finals, Chinnor Silver need to fill the following seats, Bass(Bb or Eb), Bass trombone and Repiano Cornet. We rehearse on. Wednesday evenings in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks



Contact:

We are an ambitious, friendly second section band, based in Chinnor with our own bandroom. Please contact the band secretary by email at or call Carole on 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE