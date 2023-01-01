Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 25-Oct-2023

Required:

We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.

For more information, email

contact us through our website — www.corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2023

Required:

We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.

For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band