Corby Silver Band
Posted: 25-Oct-2023
Required:
We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.
Contact:
Rehearsals Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email
contact us through our website — www.corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band
Corby Silver Band
Posted: 13-Oct-2023
Required:
We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.
Contact:
Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band