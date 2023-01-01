                 

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 25-Oct-2023

Required:
We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.

Contact:
Rehearsals Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email
contact us through our website — www.corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook Corby Silver Band

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band

Corby Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2023

Required:
We are a lively, ambitious band, looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, including assistant principal, BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS and a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Monday evenings at 8pm held in our own band club.
For more information, email — , contact us through our website -corbysilverband.com or find us on Facebook — Corby Silver Band

  Map to bandroom   Corby Silver Band
What's on

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 28 October • Thaxted Parish Church, 24 Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 29 October • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

October 26 • We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Corby Silver Band

October 25 • We are looking to recruit an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and BASS TROMBONE or Bb BASS to complete our band and help us in our aim to return to the 3rd section. We would also like a TUNED PERCUSSIONIST in time for the Midlands Area contest next March.

Chinnor Silver

October 24 • Following on from our appearance at the National Finals, Chinnor Silver need to fill the following seats, Bass(Bb or Eb), Bass trombone and Repiano Cornet. We rehearse on. Wednesday evenings in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks

Pro Cards

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

