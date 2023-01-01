                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2023

Required:
EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2023

Required:
CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant (position negotiable) and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Get in touch for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
