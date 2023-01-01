Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2023

Required:

EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Get in touch for more details.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2023

Required:

CORNET VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a cornet seat vacant (position negotiable) and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.



Contact:

Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 8-10pm.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Get in touch for more details.