                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 29-Oct-2023

Required:
OTTERBORNE BRASS W of Eng. 1st Section 2024 Have an Immediate Vacancy for a Musical Director to lead them through the next stage of their development. Excellent facilities just off junction 12 M3. Access M27 A31 A34 Thursdays 7.30 only others as required

Contact:
CV in first instance to or call Roger on 07986 613837
Closing date 19th November 2023.

  Map to bandroom   Otterbourne Brass

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 22-Oct-2023

Required:
West of England 1st Section 2024 has Immediate vacancies for trombone and bass players. Thursdays 7.30 only, in refurbished village hall. SO21 2ET Add nights as required. Main focus on concerts. 2 Mins from Junction 12 M3, good access from M27,A34,A3

Contact:
Apply in first instance to .org.uk or call Roger on 07986613837. Why not just turn up?

  Map to bandroom   Otterbourne Brass
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 29 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 29 October • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Felixstowe

Sunday 5 November • St John the Baptist Church, Felixstowe IP11 7PW

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Otterbourne Brass

October 29 • OTTERBORNE BRASS W of Eng. 1st Section 2024. Have an Immediate Vacancy for a Musical Director to lead them through the next stage of their development.. Excellent facilities just off junction 12 M3. Access M27 A31 A34. Thursdays 7.30 only others as required

Leicestershire Co-op Band

October 28 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

October 28 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top