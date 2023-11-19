Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 29-Oct-2023

Required:

OTTERBORNE BRASS W of Eng. 1st Section 2024 Have an Immediate Vacancy for a Musical Director to lead them through the next stage of their development. Excellent facilities just off junction 12 M3. Access M27 A31 A34 Thursdays 7.30 only others as required



Contact:

CV in first instance to or call Roger on 07986 613837

Closing date 19th November 2023.

Otterbourne Brass

Posted: 22-Oct-2023

Required:

West of England 1st Section 2024 has Immediate vacancies for trombone and bass players. Thursdays 7.30 only, in refurbished village hall. SO21 2ET Add nights as required. Main focus on concerts. 2 Mins from Junction 12 M3, good access from M27,A34,A3



Contact:

Apply in first instance to .org.uk or call Roger on 07986613837. Why not just turn up?