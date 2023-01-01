1 to 1 of 1
Longridge Band
Posted: 30-Oct-2023
Required:
Following our success at the Rochdale Contest, the Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are seeking a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band. We have a healthy balance of well attended concerts and competitions, including the Spring Festival next year.
Contact:
We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.
Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .Map to bandroom Longridge Band