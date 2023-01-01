                 

Longridge Band

Posted: 30-Oct-2023

Required:
Following our success at the Rochdale Contest, the Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are seeking a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band. We have a healthy balance of well attended concerts and competitions, including the Spring Festival next year.

Contact:
We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.

Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .

  Map to bandroom   Longridge Band
