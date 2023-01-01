                 

Uppermill Band

Posted: 31-Oct-2023

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Felixstowe

Sunday 5 November • St John the Baptist Church, Felixstowe IP11 7PW

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Uppermill Band

October 31 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Longridge Band

October 30 • Following our success at the Rochdale Contest, the Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are seeking a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our band. We have a healthy balance of well attended concerts and competitions, including the Spring Festival next year.

Otterbourne Brass

October 29 • OTTERBORNE BRASS W of Eng. 1st Section 2024. Have an Immediate Vacancy for a Musical Director to lead them through the next stage of their development.. Excellent facilities just off junction 12 M3. Access M27 A31 A34. Thursdays 7.30 only others as required

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

