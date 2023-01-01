                 

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are currently looking for: Trombone, Baritone, 2nd Euphonium, Basses and Kit. If you are an ambitious and committed player looking for a band we'd love to hear from you. If you are a beginner or a little rusty why not try our Brass Roots band

Contact:
If you are interested in joining lofthouse or would like further info please give us a call on 07876 800929 or email . Senior Band rehearses Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30pm. Brass Roots Sat 9-10am. Outwood WMC, Ledger Lane

  Map to bandroom
Vacancies

