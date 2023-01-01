                 

Carlton Brass

Posted: 1-Nov-2023

Required:
Carlton Brass (Nottingham, first section) are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We'd *love* to develop an enthusiastic, improving player, but an established player would also be very welcome as we aim for the Area 2024.

Contact:
Please contact our secretary Anne at , or call her on (07946) 322081 to find out more.

Rehearsals are 19:30 on Mondays & Thursdays. Lifts available from most nearby areas. All players very welcome to come for a blow

