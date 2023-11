East of England Co-op Band November 2 • Exciting opportunity for an Eb bass player to join the band due to a player relocation. We are a friendly, committed and ambitious, Championship section band rehearsing in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. We have a healthy concert and contest diary.

Carlton Brass November 1 • Carlton Brass (Nottingham, first section) are looking for a talented trombonist to lead our favourite section. We'd *love* to develop an enthusiastic, improving player, but an established player would also be very welcome as we aim for the Area 2024.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band November 1 • Lofthouse are currently looking for: Trombone, Baritone, 2nd Euphonium, Basses and Kit. If you are an ambitious and committed player looking for a band we'd love to hear from you. If you are a beginner or a little rusty why not try our Brass Roots band

