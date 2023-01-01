1 to 9 of 9
Crewe Brass
Posted: 4-Nov-2023
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 19:30 21:30, at Crewe Heritage Centre. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:
