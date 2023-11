Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Horbury Victoria Band

Posted: 5-Nov-2023

Required:

Fun Yorkshire band newly promoted to Championship section for the first time and now looking for a cornet player to join us on this new adventure. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings. The band is conducted by a brilliant conductor



Contact:

Please either contact David Holt 07735 476995 or email . Bandroom address is The Bandroom Peel St Horbury Wakefield W Yorks WF4 5AU