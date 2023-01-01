                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 5-Nov-2023

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

