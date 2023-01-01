Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 5-Nov-2023

Required:

We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th section Band with vacancies for soprano cornet, solo cornet, bass trombone and tuned percussion. We offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Croft Close (YO61 3DB), 12 miles N of York. Come for a blow!



Contact:

Call or text Bill at 07717 944900 or Rehearsals Monday 7.30 — 9.15 p.m. Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 — 6.45 p.m.) and Development Band (7.15 to 8.45 p.m.) rehearse on Fridays during school term.