                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2023

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 26-Oct-2023

Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2023

Required:
We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Contact:
Contact:Ãƒ¢ââ€š¬Ã‚¨If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
view all events »

What's on

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

Epping Forest Band

November 6 • Required:. We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph

Easingwold Town Band

November 5 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th section Band with vacancies for soprano cornet, solo cornet, bass trombone and tuned percussion. We offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Croft Close (YO61 3DB), 12 miles N of York. Come for a blow!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top