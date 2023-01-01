Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2023

Required:

Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph



Contact:

If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 26-Oct-2023

Required:

We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph



Contact:

If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2023

Required:

We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable BBb Bass. 2nd euph



Contact:

Contact:Ãƒ¢ââ€š¬Ã‚¨If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station