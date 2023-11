Uppermill Band November 8 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Golborne Brass November 6 • Golborne Band (NW 3rd section, currently 4th section area champions) are looking for a solo Euphonium and Bass player (either kind!). We're a hard working but fun loving band with a sensible concert diary.

Dobcross Silver Band November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards