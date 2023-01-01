                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2023

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

What's on

Abertillery Town Band - Annual Concert

Saturday 11 November • The Met, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1 AL

Longridge Band - Remembrance Concert

Saturday 11 November • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The GUS Band - Remembrance Day Concert

Saturday 11 November • Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, Kettering, NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band with Conductor Frank Renton

Sunday 12 November • Yeadon Town Hall LS19 7PP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 12 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

November 8 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Golborne Brass

November 6 • Golborne Band (NW 3rd section, currently 4th section area champions) are looking for a solo Euphonium and Bass player (either kind!). We're a hard working but fun loving band with a sensible concert diary.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 6 • Following on from an outstanding week of contesting which brought 3 more victories, we invite applications for the position of FRONT ROW CORNET. This is a hard working and very enjoyable band to be a part of. Why not come and see for yourself!

Pro Cards

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

