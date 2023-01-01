Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 9-Nov-2023

Required:

Newstead Brass invite applications to join our midland's championship section band on BBb bass. Come and complete our engine room alongside an exciting mix of experience and youthful exuberance.



Contact:

Rehearsals Sunday and Thursday evenings in Kirkby in Ashfield, near M1 J27 and 28 easily accessible from much of the midlands and south Yorkshire

Please contact band manager Alex, 07850 185541, or band secretary (and BBb Bass) Mike 07914 529936