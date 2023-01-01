1 to 2 of 2
Thoresby Colliery Band
Posted: 11-Nov-2023
Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Aiming for promotion to the Championship section in 2025, we are seeking a Musical Director to help us succeed. We have a good mix in the calendar of concerts and contests
Contact:
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursdays in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy access from the M1 and the A1
Apply in confidence to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939
Posted: 9-Nov-2023
Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a SOLO Cornet player Aiming for promotion to the Championship section in 2025, we are seeking a SOLO Cornet player, to complete the band. We have a good mix in the calendar of concerts and contests.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursdays in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire — Easy access from the M1 and the A1
Apply in confidence to
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939