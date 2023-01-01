                 

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 11-Nov-2023

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Aiming for promotion to the Championship section in 2025, we are seeking a Musical Director to help us succeed. We have a good mix in the calendar of concerts and contests

Contact:
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursdays in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy access from the M1 and the A1

Apply in confidence to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 9-Nov-2023

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a SOLO Cornet player Aiming for promotion to the Championship section in 2025, we are seeking a SOLO Cornet player, to complete the band. We have a good mix in the calendar of concerts and contests.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursdays in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire — Easy access from the M1 and the A1

Apply in confidence to
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band
