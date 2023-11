Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 13-Nov-2023

Required:

The Band are primarily looking for brass and woodwind players to create a new wind section to increase their repertoire. Not just a Youth Marching Band, we welcome adult players too and do a number of static performances. No audition/grade required.



Contact:

Contact Samantha the Band Director via email or message on their facebook page @kingsnortonymb or by WhatsApp/text message 07855520489