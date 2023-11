Garforth Brass November 14 • PRINCIPAL CORNET: Garforth Brass are looking for a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly 3rd Section contesting and concert band. We have a mix of players of all ages and rehearse Wednesday evenings 7:30pm – 9pm in Garforth.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band November 13 • The Band are primarily looking for brass and woodwind players to create a new wind section to increase their repertoire. Not just a Youth Marching Band, we welcome adult players too and do a number of static performances.. No audition/grade required.

Boarshurst Silver Band November 13 • Solo Trombone & Bb Bass vacancies at Boarshurst Silver Band (1st Sect NW). Sensible selection of concerts/contests throughout the year incl Whit Friday, Senior Cup at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at our own band club in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

