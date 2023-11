York Railway Institute Band November 16 • 2nd Euphonium Vacancy. . York Railway Institute Band (Championship Section 2024) requires a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our hardworking team. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings in our own bandroom. We welcome students.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band November 16 • Tenor Trombone, Solo Baritone and Kit Player required to complete our band. Friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contesting. Come over and join us. Near Junction 29 of M1. Rehearse Tuesday and Friday 8pm - 10pm.

Garforth Brass November 14 • PRINCIPAL CORNET: Garforth Brass are looking for a Principal Cornet player. We are a friendly 3rd Section contesting and concert band. We have a mix of players of all ages and rehearse Wednesday evenings 7:30pm – 9pm in Garforth.

