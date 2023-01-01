                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2023

Required:
EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

What's on

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Fountain City Brass Band(USA)

Sunday 19 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Haverhill Arts Centre

Sunday 19 November • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

November 18 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

York Railway Institute Band

November 16 • 2nd Euphonium Vacancy. . York Railway Institute Band (Championship Section 2024) requires a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our hardworking team. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings in our own bandroom. We welcome students.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

November 16 • Tenor Trombone, Solo Baritone and Kit Player required to complete our band. Friendly 2nd section band with a good mix of concerts and contesting. Come over and join us. Near Junction 29 of M1. Rehearse Tuesday and Friday 8pm - 10pm.

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

