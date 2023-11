South Molton Town Band November 19 • South Molton Town Band. We have vacancies for Cornet players in our busy friendly 3rd section Band in North Devon.. Our MD is David Boorer.. We enter at least 2 contests a year and fully take part in local community events

Uppermill Band November 18 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

York Railway Institute Band November 16 • 2nd Euphonium Vacancy. . York Railway Institute Band (Championship Section 2024) requires a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our hardworking team. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings in our own bandroom. We welcome students.

