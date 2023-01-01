                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

