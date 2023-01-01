Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Nov-2023

Required:

Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor



Contact:

We are an ambitious second section band who rehearse under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.