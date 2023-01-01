1 to 1 of 1
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Nov-2023
Required:
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor
Contact:
We are an ambitious second section band who rehearse under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.