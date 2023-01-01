Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Posted: 26-Nov-2023

We are looking to recruit 2 front row cornet players (with the potential and flexibility for a principal position). We would also love to hear from Sop players and percussionists. After a busy year of concerts and competing in the National Finals!



We would love to welcome new, enthusiastic musicians who are up to the challenge of the Championship section and enjoy being part of a busy, social band.

