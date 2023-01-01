                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Newstead Brass

Posted: 23-Nov-2023

Required:
Newstead Brass, top midlands band at the recent LBBA Open Contest, invite applications to join our championship section band on BBb bass. Come and complete our engine room alongside an exciting mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

Contact:
Rehearsals Sunday and Thursday evenings in Kirkby in Ashfield, near M1 J27 and 28 easily accessible from much of the midlands and south Yorkshire

Please contact band manager Alex, 07850 185541, or band secretary (and BBb Bass) Mike 07914 529936

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass

Posted: 9-Nov-2023

Required:
Newstead Brass invite applications to join our midland's championship section band on BBb bass. Come and complete our engine room alongside an exciting mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

Contact:
Rehearsals Sunday and Thursday evenings in Kirkby in Ashfield, near M1 J27 and 28 easily accessible from much of the midlands and south Yorkshire

Please contact band manager Alex, 07850 185541, or band secretary (and BBb Bass) Mike 07914 529936

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
view all events »

What's on

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

The Hepworth Band - Hepworth Band Christmas Concert

Sunday 10 December • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth. HD9 7ER

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Woodbridge Excelsior Band

November 23 • We are an enthusiastic 4th Section contesting band based in Woodbridge, Suffolk with well established history and are looking for a new Musical Director. We are aspiring to improve and move forward and want a new MD to help us do that.

Syston Band

November 23 • Regional Runners Up of the LBBA fourth section looking to expand our community. We welcome players from all backgrounds. Particularly happy to accept applications for Cornets, Horns and Trombones.

Newstead Brass

November 23 • Newstead Brass, top midlands band at the recent LBBA Open Contest, invite applications to join our championship section band on BBb bass. Come and complete our engine room alongside an exciting mix of experience and youthful exuberance.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top