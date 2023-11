Bedworth Brass November 25 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a talented and enthusiastic soprano player.. Following the appointment of Jonathon Mott as MD and some reorganisation on the cornet section we require a top class soprano player to complete our line up.

Woodbridge Excelsior Band November 23 • We are an enthusiastic 4th Section contesting band based in Woodbridge, Suffolk with well established history and are looking for a new Musical Director. We are aspiring to improve and move forward and want a new MD to help us do that.

Syston Band November 23 • Regional Runners Up of the LBBA fourth section looking to expand our community. We welcome players from all backgrounds. Particularly happy to accept applications for Cornets, Horns and Trombones.

