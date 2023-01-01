                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 26-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** BASS TROMBONE ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** BBb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb BASS ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2023

Required:
If you are looking to join a welcoming and hard-working brass band that has a balanced approach to the number of performances it commits to each year, we would welcome hearing from a ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
