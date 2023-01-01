1 to 1 of 1
Thurcroft Welfare Band
Posted: 28-Nov-2023
Required:
The band are seeking to appoint the following: Flugal Horn, Solo Trombone, Percussion - Tuned or Kit. The band recently finished in 2nd place at the Yorks Regional Championships. Thurcroft is a very welcoming and friendly band, with high aspirations
Contact:
The band has its' own band room, close to the M1, J 33. Our enjoyable rehearsals are twice weekly, Tuesday and Thursday, 7.15pm -9.30pm. Please get it contact for more information — or contact Kim Smith 07801 546791