The Marple Band November 30 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a 2nd Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for Front and Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players to join our successful band.

Stretford Band November 29 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with a varied concert programme at local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone to take the Band forward.

Thurcroft Welfare Band November 28 • The band are seeking to appoint the following:. Flugal Horn,. Solo Trombone,. Percussion - Tuned or Kit.. . The band recently finished in 2nd place at the Yorks Regional Championships. . Thurcroft is a very welcoming and friendly band, with high aspirations

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards