Chinnor Silver
Posted: 30-Nov-2023
Required:
Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) require a Soprano Cornet Player. We are an ambitious and friendly band with a good, realistic diary mix of contests, concerts and engagements. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.
Contact:
We are a friendly and fun-loving bunch and eagerly await your contact! Please call our secretary , Carole Pegram on 07368 286211 or email . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Nov-2023
Required:
Looking for a fresh challenge in 2024? Chinnor Silver (National Finalists 2023) need a Bass (Bb or Eb) Bass trombone and Repiano cornet to complete our line-up. We are a very friendly, sociable band and rehearse on Wednesday evenings in Chinnor
Contact:
We are an ambitious second section band who rehearse under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.