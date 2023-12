Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band December 6 • We are looking for dedicated players to join our recently promoted 3rd section band. We play good music, entertaining and educating London folks in all things brass. We contest too. We take the music seriously but, mercifully, not ourselves. Practice Wed.

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band December 6 • Pilling Band are seeking applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a 2nd Section band based in the North West between Preston and Lancaster.

St Swithuns Brass Band December 3 • St Swithuns Band are seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18+ years.

