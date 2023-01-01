Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2023

Required:

We are looking for dedicated players to join our recently promoted 3rd section band. We play good music, entertaining and educating London folks in all things brass. We contest too. We take the music seriously but, mercifully, not ourselves. Practice Wed.



Contact:

Drop us a note and speak to one of our committee (who don't bite -usually) . We have some positions vacant but always happy to hear from the like minded who want to improve their playing, make a nice noise and have a laugh.